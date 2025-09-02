Isak’s Agent Fires Parting Shot At Newcastle

Alexander Isak’s agent Vlado Lemic sent a cryptic message to Newcastle United after his client’s move to Liverpool went through on deadline day, according to talkSPORT.

The Swede completed a British record transfer to Anfield from Newcastle United worth £125million.

And after a summer in which Isak refused to train or play for Newcastle, Lemic sent some quotes to host Jim White.

He read them out live on-air during the White and Jordan show.

The message read: “It’s nice when you have someone to be with, but it is even nicer when you know who you will never be with again.”

There was no more to it than that, but it follows a tumultuous summer for Newcastle in which their star striker refused to play any of pre-season, or any of their first three Premier League games, leaving Eddie Howe in an awkward position.

The Toon boss had to field constant questions about Isak, while the Magpies started their first two matches without a recognised striker.

Isak said nothing throughout the whole process until the night of the PFA Awards when he put out a statement after being named in the Team of the Year but chose not to attend.

In it, he referenced broken promises and stated that the trust between he and the club was irreparable, and that allowing him to leave would be the correct course of action.

Newcastle responded with a statement of their own, and from that point on, Howe didn’t speak to Isak, according to reports.

Once the deal was confirmed, the Toon issued a 37-word statement about Isak, while the player hasn’t said anything about Newcastle yet on social media.

He is now training with Sweden ahead of the September international break, where he is training with former teammates Emil Krafth and Anthony Elanga.



