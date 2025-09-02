Newcastle Nigerian Winger Joins Ligue 1 Club On Loan

England-born Nigerian winger Trevan Sanusi has joined Ligue 1 side FC Lorient on loan from Newcastle United for the 2025/26 season.

Sanusi, who joined Newcastle from hometown club Birmingham City in 2023, penned a new contract with the Magpies earlier this summer.

“He will now head to the French top-flight to join a Lorient side currently sitting 16th in the table,” the club announced.

“The 18-year-old, who has represented England at under-18 level, made his professional debut during January’s FA Cup win against Bromley and has been a regular fixture for the under-21s at the beginning of the 2025/26 season.

“Everyone at the club wishes Trevan well for his time on loan at the Stade du Moustoir.”

Sanusi has been described as a left-winger, and was in the academy at Birmingham City prior to joining Newcastle United in September 2023, amid reported interest from other Premier League clubs.

He trained with the Newcastle first-team in the summer of 2024 and was the only player to feature in all six of Newcastle’s official pre-season friendly matches in July 2024.

The Magpies reportedly turned down loan opportunities in order to keep him training at Newcastle with the first team squad at the start of the 2024-25 season.



