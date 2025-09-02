Chukwueze: Having Iwobi, Bassey Around Me At Fulham Makes Me Feel At Home

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has disclosed that the presence of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey has made him feel at home at Fulham.



Recall that the Nigerian international joined Fulham from AC Milan before the deadline, having completed a medical earlier on Monday.



The deal is for a season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent in the summer of 2026.



Speaking with the club’s website, Chukwueze stated that the Premier League remains one of the best leagues in the world.

“I can’t wait to see Iwobi and Bassey because I know I feel at home. I can’t wait to play with them in this great club. So I am looking forward to it.



“They are fun to be with and professional with what they do. Having them around me will definitely help me a lot. That is why I said I felt at home from the start; knowing so many people, I think, will make me concentrate because I have played with them, and they are professional with what they do. Having them around me has given me more motivation.



“For me, I can’t wait to get started in the Premier League because it’s everybody’s dream to play in the Premier League. Every player wants to play in the Premier League. It’s one of the best leagues in the world.”



