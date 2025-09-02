Oshoala Set To Join Saudi Club Al-Hilal

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala is on the verge of sealing a move to Saudi Arabia Professional Women’s Football League side, Al-Hilal, reports Completesports.com.

According to The Athletic, Al-Hilal and National Women Soccer League, NWSL, outfit Bay FC have reached an agreement on the transfer of the player to the former.

Oshoala, who arrived Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh on Monday has already passed her medicals.

An announcement on the transfer is now imminent.

Move From Bay FC

Oshoala linked up with Bay FC from European powerhouse Barcelona Ladies in February 2024.

The 30-year-old scored on her debut for the club, a 1-0 victory against Angel City.

She made her last appearance for Bay FC in the 3-2 defeat to Washington Spirit last Saturday.

More Nigerians In Saudi League

Oshoala’s move to Al-Hilal will see an increase in the number of Nigerian players in the Saudi League.

Ashleigh Plumptre, Francisca Ordega,Rita Chikwelu, and Chinonyerem Macleans are currently playing in the Saudi top-flight.

Plumptre, and Ordega are on the books of Al-Ittihad, Chikwelu plays for Al-Riyadh, while Macleans is on the roaster of Al-Shabab.

By Adeboye Amosu



