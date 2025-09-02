Sevilla Terminate Iheanacho’s Contract

Spanish club Sevilla have terminated the contract of Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho joined the Rojiblancos on a free transfer last summer.

The 28-year-old made 15 appearances across all competitions in the first half of the season, netting three times.

The former Manchester City player was sent out on loan to Sky Bet Championship club Middlesbrough in January.

The Nigerian scored once, and provided two assists in 15 appearances for Middlesbrough.

“Sevilla FC and Kelechi Iheanacho have reached an agreement to terminate the contract of the Nigerian striker, who was linked to the Nervion club until June 30, 2026. Iheanacho joined the club last summer after ending his contract with Leicester City,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

Iheanacho failed to make the matchday squad in each of Sevilla’s opening three league games of the season.

The versatile has been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic where he would reunite with manager Brendan Rodgers.

He worked under Rodgers during his time with Leicester City.

By Adeboye Amosu



