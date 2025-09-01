OFFICIAL: Fulham Sign Chukwueze On Loan From Milan

Premier League club Fulham have announced the signing of Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze on loan from AC Milan.

Fulham, in a statement, said:”The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Samuel Chukwueze from AC Milan.

“He joins on loan for the duration of the 2025/26 season, with an option to make the move permanent.

“A Nigeria international alongside Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, Chukwueze will wear the number 19 shirt.

“A powerful, rapid player who excels in one-v-one situations, Chukwueze is a left-footed winger who primarily operates on the right, but has experience playing on either flank.

“After coming through the Diamond Football Academy in his homeland, Chukwueze made the move to Europe in 2017 when Villarreal came calling.”

“He made his senior debut for the club in a 3-3 draw with Spartak Moscow in the Europa League in October 2018, scoring his first senior goal the following month in a Copa del Rey tie.

“Chukwueze became a regular from that point, and was a key component in the successes that followed for Villarreal, namely winning the Europa League in 2021, and reaching the Champions League Semi-Finals a year later.

“After 37 goals and 29 assists in 207 matches for the Yellow Submarine, his form attracted the attention of Italian giants AC Milan, who agreed a deal worth a reported €28m to bring him to Serie A.

“Milan finished runners-up in the league in his maiden season at the club, while fans may remember him scoring the winning goal against Newcastle United in a Champions League clash at St James’ Park.”

The London club added:”Last season, the Rossoneri reached the Coppa Italia Final, with Chukwueze coming off the bench in that 1-0 defeat to Bologna.

“He departs Milan having averaged a goal or assist almost every other game, having played 70 times over the last two years.

“Having made his debut for Nigeria in 2018 at the age of just 19, Chukwueze now has seven goals and 46 caps to his name.”

By James Agberebi



