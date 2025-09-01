Done Deal: Werder Bremen Sign Boniface On Loan

Victor Boniface has joined Bundesliga club Werder Bremen on loan for the 2025/26 season, reports Completesports.com.

Bremen, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano will cover part of the forward’s salary.

Fresh Start For Boniface

Boniface expressed his excitement after completing the move.

“The discussions with those in charge convinced me to make the move to Werder Bremen,” he told the club’s official website.

” I want to contribute with my performances to helping us achieve our common goals this season. I’m looking forward to my new team and my time at Werder Bremen.”

Exciting Times Ahead

Head coach Horst Steffen backed Boniface to play an important role for his team.

“Victor is physically incredibly strong, has a very good finish, and good pace. He shone as a goalscorer and assist provider in Bayer Leverkusen’s championship-winning season. I’m sure he can become a key player in our group this season,” Steffen said.

Head of professional football, Peter Niemeyer also eulogised the striker.

“We are pleased that we were able to complete the loan and secure Victor’s services. He has shown outstanding performances in the Bundesliga and proven his qualities. We are convinced that he can continue that with us,” he declared.

