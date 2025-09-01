‘It Feels Amazing’ — Arokodare Ready To Shine At Wolves

Tolu Arokodare is looking forward to making impact at Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare sealed a permanent transfer to the Molineux from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk on Monday.

The Nigeria international signed a four-year contract with the option of another year.

Ready To Shine In New Environment

Arokodare is full excitement after sealing the move.

“The Premier League is a league full of physicality, high intensity, a lot of runs, and I think I’m that kind of player,” Arokodare told the club’s official website.

“I think I’m strong, I’m fast. Obviously, the first few games and weeks won’t be the easiest, but it’s a challenge that I think I’m ready for, and I think I’ll fit in pretty good.”

Arokodare On The Big Move

Arokodare further reflected on his decision to leave Belgium for England.

“It feels amazing. It did take a while, but I’m here finally, and I’m happy to be here. I didn’t need convincing. I know the history of the club and the players that have been here and how they’ve progressed to become better players,” Arokodare declared.

“I like the project of the club, and that’s what I want for myself. I want to improve and I want to progress, and help this team.”

“I think I’ll fit in pretty good. If you, for example, look at the strikers that we have now, we’re almost the same profile, so it won’t be difficult for me to adapt. You could see how good Jorgen Strand Larsen did last season, and I’m just here to help the team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



