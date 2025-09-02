Done Deal: Oshoala Joins Saudi Club Al-Hilal

Asisat Oshoala has joined Saudi Women’s Premier League side Al-Hilal on a permanent transfer, reports Completesports.com.

Oshoala, who joined Al-Hilal from National Women’s Super League, NWSL, club, Bay FC signed a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old joined Bay FC from Barcelona Ladies in February 2024.

Oshoala’s Legacy At Bay FC

Bay FC Sporting Director, Matt Potter eulogised praised the striker for her impact at the club.

“Asisat has been an incredibly important part of Bay FC history, not only with her impact on the pitch but also through the energy, professionalism, and kindness she brought every day,” Potter told the club’s official website.

“She is a world-class player and an even better person, and we are grateful for everything she contributed to our club in its first season. We wish her nothing but success as she takes this next step in her career with Al Hilal.”

Oshoala registered seven goals in 38 appearances for Bay FC.

By Adeboye Amosu



