2026 WCQ: Super Eagles’ Camp Swells With 15 Players As Training Begins In Uyo

15 players are now at the Super Eagles camp in Uyo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, and South Africa.

The camp opened on Monday with captain William Troost-Ekong leading the early arrivals.

Troost-Ekong arrived camp alongside goalkeeper Amas Obasogie and defenders Bruno Onyemaechi and Felix Agu.

Also in camp are; Simon Moses, Greece-based goalkeeper Adeleye Adebayo, defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Benjamin Fredericks, and midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Wing-back Olaoluwa Aina, defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Calvin Bassey, and midfielder Alex Iwobi have also arrived.

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is being expected in camp on Tuesday evening.

Christantus Uche, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Cyriel Dessers, Ademola Lookman, and Victor Osimhen are also yet to hit camp.

The Super Eagles held their first official training session at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday evening.

By Adeboye Amosu




