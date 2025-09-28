CAF Champions League: Rivers United Floor Les Aigles, Advance To Second Round

Rivers United advanced into the second qualifying round of the CAF Champions League following a 1-0 win over Les Aigles of Democratic Republic in Uyo on Sunday.

Stephen Manyo scored the decisive goal for the hosts late in the first half.

Finidi George’s side won the first preliminary round contest 1-0 on aggregate.

Read Also:NPFL: Shooting Stars, Barau FC Win Away; Rangers Held By Wikki

Rivers United will face Mozambican champions, Black Bulls in the second preliminary round.

Nigeria’s other representative, Remo Stars defeated US Zilimadjou of Comoros 5-0 on aggregate in the first preliminary round tie.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side will face South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns in the next round.

The second round matches will be played next month.



