    Nigerian Leagues

    CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United, Abia Warriors Crash Out In First Round

    Kwara United crashed out of the CAF Confederation after suffering a 1-0 loss to Asante Kotoko of Ghana at the MKO Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

    The Harmony Boys lost the first preliminary round contest 5-3 on aggregate.

    Kwara United dominated the game but were let down by their poor marksmanship.
    Hubert Ayau scored the winning goal for Asante Kotoko nine minutes after the break.

    Ayau capitalised on a loose ball from inside the box to put the Porcupine Warriors ahead.

    Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Abia Warriors also crashed out after losing 1-0 to Malian club, Djoliba.

    Djoiliba won the contest 2-1 on aggregate.

