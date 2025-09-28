CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United, Abia Warriors Crash Out In First Round

Kwara United crashed out of the CAF Confederation after suffering a 1-0 loss to Asante Kotoko of Ghana at the MKO Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The Harmony Boys lost the first preliminary round contest 5-3 on aggregate.

Kwara United dominated the game but were let down by their poor marksmanship.

Hubert Ayau scored the winning goal for Asante Kotoko nine minutes after the break.

Ayau capitalised on a loose ball from inside the box to put the Porcupine Warriors ahead.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Abia Warriors also crashed out after losing 1-0 to Malian club, Djoliba.

Djoiliba won the contest 2-1 on aggregate.

By Adeboye Amosu




