We Fully Deserved To Beat Newcastle –Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side “fully deserved” to defeat Newcastle after coming from behind to record a dramatic 2-1 win.

Nick Woltemade opened the scoring against the run of play after heading home Sandro Tonali’s cross to give the Magpies a first half lead.

But the Gunners rallied back and equalised through Mikel Merino, before Gabriel nodded home in the 96th minute to secure all three points for the North London club.

The win means Arsenal move within two points of league leaders Liverpool after their 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Speaking after the match, Arteta felt his team did everything to secure the victory.

“Pride and I think we fully deserved the win. The way we played and performed and competed. The chances we generated, we deserved to win. We did it into a dramatic way but we deserved to win.

“That is how you get to a different level. By going through those moments and taking the lessons from it. It was a massive opportunity to make a statement and to prove to everybody and ourselves the team that we are.

“They (Newcastle) are a terrific team and they are so difficult to play against. The level of consistency and quality we showed today was top.

“I think the way we played. The courage, the determination and the quality we played with today. We want to achieve the next level and to do that you have to come to these places and when there are some results yesterday, we wanted to show that conviction and desire to do it.

“You have to come to this place and you have to win. You have to find a way to do it and it was tremendous.

“We had to throw everything we had. I think Pope was exceptional. Fair play to him but we believed and I think we fully deserved to win it.”

Arsenal will be back in action in midweek for the visit of Greek giants Olympiacos in the Champions League.



