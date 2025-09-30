UCL: Atalanta Boss Juric Hints Lookman Will Start Vs Club Brugge

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman is in contention to start tonight’s UEFA Champions League clash with Club Brugge, reports Completesports.com.

The Bergamo outfit will host Club Brugge in a matchday two encounter at the Gewiss Stadium.

Lookman pushed to leave Atalanta in the summer, and was recently integrated back into squad.

The Nigeria international made his first appearance of the season for La Dea against Torino two weeks ago.

The 27-year-old was an unused substitute in Atalanta’s 1-1 draw with Juventus at the Allianz Stadium lash Saturday.

Head coach Ivan Juric hinted that Lookman could be named in the starting line-up against Club Brugge.

“Ademola has been training with us for a while and I’m starting to think about it. The same goes for Ederson, they’re two important players we need to bring back into the rotation,” Juric was quoted by Football Italia.

By Adeboye Amosu



