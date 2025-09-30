NPFL: Ilechukwu Rallies Rangers’ Fans Ahead Katsina United, Abia Warriors Showdowns

Fidelis Ilechukwu, Head Coach of Rangers International, has pleaded with fans and supporters of the Coal City Flying Antelopes to “be patient”, assuring them that the eight-time NPFL title winners will bounce back to reclaim their rightful place in Nigerian football, Completesports.com reports.

Ilechukwu’s Championship Pedigree

Fondly nicknamed “The Working One”, Ilechukwu guided Rangers to the league title in the 2023/2024 season.

However, following a spill-over of disappointing performances that climaxed in the 2024/2025 campaign, coupled with a poor start to the 2025/2026 season, frustration has begun to mount among supporters.

Also Read: NPFL: Ilechukwu Assures Fans Of Rangers Bounce Back In 2025/26 Season

Rangers currently sit 17th on the NPFL standings with five points from five matches, though they have a game in hand.

Ikechukwu Upbeat Double Home Fixtures Will Spark Rangers Revival

Ilechukwu remains optimistic, insisting the good old days are set to return, beginning this weekend when Rangers host Katsina United before clashing with Abia Warriors in a fiery Oriental Derby.

“First, I want to thank the supporters of the team for their patience and understanding so far, for not turning their backs on us when we were not doing well,” the former MFM FC and Plateau United Coach said.

“The league has just started, so I want them to believe in the team. With Rangers, we will go back to where we really belong.”

First Away Point Offers Hope

Rangers secured their first away point of the season with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against newly promoted Wikki Tourists in Bauchi.

The Flying Antelopes twice came from behind, with veteran forward Godwin Obaje netting a brace to cancel out Wikki’s 12th- and 56th-minute strikes. Obaje scored in the 30th and 76th minutes to salvage a valuable point.

Ilechukwu On Obaje’s Brilliance

Reflecting on the result and Obaje’s performance, Ilechukwu said:

“For a fact, we are so happy about the result. We’ve worked so hard for about two weeks now because of the outstanding game we had.

Also Read: NPFL: Shooting Stars, Barau FC Win Away; Rangers Held By Wikki

“Today’s match shows that the team has indeed worked hard. The boys fought hard to get this point.”

Rangers Must Climb The Table – Ilechukwu

The former Heartland gaffer admitted the team is underperforming but stressed that Rangers will rise again.

“Where we are in the table isn’t where we are supposed to be because Rangers is a big team and we have top players.

“We have to take our games one after the other because they’re very important to us.

“Obaje is a top player. He knows what to do at any given time. I’m not surprised at what he has done today.

“We are looking forward to seeing a better Obaje in future games.”

By Sab Osuji



