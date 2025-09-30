WAFU B U-17 Championship: Four Golden Eaglets Players Named In Group Stage Best X1

Four Golden Eaglets players have been selected in the Group Stage Best X1 at the WAFU B U-17 Championship, reports Completesports.com.
George Agba, David Edeh, Thompson Boluwatife, and Godwin Menyaga made the selection following their impressive performance in the group stage.
Agba scored a hat-trick in Nigeria’s 4-1 win over Benin Republic.
Boluwatife was named Man of the Match in the 0-0 draw with Baby Stallions of Burkina Faso.
The Golden Eaglets top Group B with four points from two games.
Manu Garba’s side will be up against eternal rivals Black Starlets of Ghana in a semi-final fixture in Yammosoukro on Tuesday (today).
Tonight’s winners will secure a ticket to the 2025 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.
By Adeboye Amosu