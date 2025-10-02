ECL: Uche Missing As Crystal Palace Edge Dynamo Kyiv

Super Eagles midfielder Chrisantus Uche was missing in action as Crystal Palace defeated Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in Thursday’s Europa Conference League.



The Nigerian international, who has only managed one Premier League game, was benched for the entire 90 minute of the game against Dynamo Kyiv.

The Eagles went into the game, their first in a major continental competition, on the back of an 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions and their confidence shone through with Kyiv unable to muster much of a response.



Munoz’s looping header put Palace in front after 31 minutes and Nketiah, the hero of the late win over Liverpool at the weekend, struck again 13 minutes into the second half.



Sosa picked up two bookings in quick succession to make matters more complicated for Oliver Glasner’s team, but Palace held firm for a memorable triumph.



