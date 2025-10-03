Chelsea Link With Flying Eagles Star

Chelsea are ‘hot on the trail’ of highly-rated Nigeria U20 international Abduljelil Kamaldeen from Kwara Football Academy.

The 16-year-old is currently featuring for his nation at the U20 World Cup in Chile.

Despite only coming on as a late substitute, Kamaldeen managed to leave his mark during Nigeria’s narrow defeat to Norway earlier this week.

Up against opponents as much as five years older, he nearly salvaged a point for the Flying Eagles with a driving run into the penalty area late on.

His performance has now raised expectations, with the youngster tipped to start in Nigeria’s next group-stage clash against Saudi Arabia.

Currently, Kamaldeen is developing at the Kwara Football Academy, but there is an air of inevitability surrounding a future move to Europe, with Chelsea now keen.

According to the Sun (via football-talk.co.uk), Chelsea’s scouts are currently in Chile to track several youngsters playing above their age group at the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup.

One of the players the club are keeping tabs on is Nigeria’s Kamaldeen, who is now high on their priority list, having impressed in his short cameo in the competition.

The report adds that the West London club became aware of the 16-year-old during the WAFU B Zone B tournament in Ghana, where he scored against Benin and was instrumental in the Flying Eagles’ run to the final.

Having drawn comparisons to his compatriot and current Fulham star Alex Iwobi, there’s growing optimism that the youngster has the potential to develop into a similar level as one of Nigeria’s greats, Jay Jay Okocha, according to the report.

Kamaldeen was an unused substitute as the Flying Eagles edged out Saudi Arabia 3-2 in their second Group F match on Friday morning.

A late Daniel Bamayi goal from the penalty spot secured the win for the Flying Eagles.



