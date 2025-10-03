Chelsea vs Liverpool – Clash Of Heavyweights At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Liverpool takes centre stage in the Premier League on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Stamford Bridge, as both clubs look to return to winning ways following recent setbacks.

The Blues are desperate to rebuild momentum after inconsistent results under Enzo Maresca, while Arne Slot’s Reds, currently top of the table, are eager to avoid a third straight defeat for the first time in the Dutchman’s reign.

Teams’ Form and Recent Performances

Chelsea

Following a promising start to the 2025/26 Premier League season where they won two of their first three games which put them second on the league table, the Blues are currently struggling for form as they have won just two of their last six matches in all competitions. But Chelsea vs Liverpool in a fixture that Stamford Bridge fans want their team to make bold statement and get back to winning ways.

A draw with Brentford at the G-tech Community Stadium was followed with back-to-back defeats to Bayern Munich and Manchester United before they claimed a win against League One side, Lincoln City, in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Enzo Maresca’s side suffered another defeat, this time in the league against Brighton and Hove Albion before securing a 1-0 victory over Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Club World Cup winners are presently placed 8th in the league standings.

Liverpool

Though currently top of the log, the Reds are without troubles of their own.

After winning all of their first seven matches across all competitions, Arne Slot’s side are winless in their last two after suffering a defeat to league flyers Crystal Palace before Galatasaray, inspired by Nigeria international Victor Osimhen condemned them to yet another loss in the Champions League.

This is the first time Liverpool will suffer two consecutive defeats since Slot succeeded the charismatic Jurgen Klopp as the Reds boss.

With Chelsea vs Liverpool up next, the Dutchman will be looking to avoid another defeat which won’t only dent his impressive record so far, but could also dislodge them as the league leaders.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Head-To-Head Record

Chelsea and Liverpool have met 197 times across all competitions with the Reds winning the most with 86 victories to the Blues’ 65 while 46 matches have ended in draws.

The defending Premier League champions also hold an impressive record against the west Londoners as they have suffered just three defeats in their last 19 meetings. Liverpool defeated Chelsea in each of the four finals they met within that period.

The last game between these two sides saw Maresca’s team record a 3-1 win at the Bridge which boosted their chances of making the top four at the end of season. The Reds had almost nothing to play for in the encounter as they already had the league title sewn up just before the clash.

Key Players To Watch In Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea

Joao Pedro

Pedro is a player Liverpool need to watch out for ahead of this Chelsea vs Liverpool matchup. The Brazilian is a prolific goal scorer who can operate from a central role or drift wider, utilizing his quick movement and dribbling ability.

Although, the 24-year-old is yet to score or provide an assist in the games he has played against the Reds, his five goal contributions this season is the highest among his teammates.

Enzo Fernandez

In the absence of Cole Palmer, Enzo has assumed the role of a playmaker from a deeper position. The midfielder has been able to influence play with his excellent passing range and ability to resist press while also disrupting opposition attacks and protecting space ahead of the defence.

The Argentina international also has eyes for goals as he already netted three and provided an assist so far.

Liverpool

Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike is arguably Liverpool’s best performer since his high-profile move from Eintracht Frankfurt. The France international has netted five goals in all competitions which is the highest for the Reds.

Ekitike’s off the ball movement, link-up play and ability to drop deep have also been instrumental for Liverpool this season.

Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch is a deep-lying playmaker, who is known for his technicality and agility to drift past opponents with smooth dribbling, deft passing and the willingness to progress the ball up the pitch.

The Dutchman has shown his ability to create from deep as he has two goals and as many assists to his name this campaign.

Team News: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea

Cole Palmer is out of this massively anticipated Chelsea Vs Liverpool due to a lingering groin issue which has effectively ruled him out of Chelsea’s last three matches.

Andre Santos and Tosin Adarabioyo are expected to miss this game as Maresca previously stated the duo won’t be back until after the international break.

Wesley Fofana is not available to play against Liverpool as he is recovering from concussion he sustained in the Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City.

The Blues will be without Trevoh Chalobah following his dismissal against Brighton.

Romeo Lavia is back in contention after fully recovering from a muscle injury.

Liam Delap, Levi Colwill and Dario Essugo are long-term absentees and therefore won’t feature in this mouthwatering Chelsea vs Liverpool.

Liverpool

Alisson Becker is not expected to be in goal Chelsea vs Liverpool following an injury in their loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Ekitike is a doubt after also being forced off on Tuesday night. Slot is expected to provide an update on the Frenchman in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Following his inability to travel with the team to Turkey, Federico Chiesa is also a doubt for this clash after suffering a knock in the Reds’ 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Summer signing, Giovanni Leoni is effectively out of the trip to London following an ACL rupture. The young Italian has successfully undergone surgery and will start his road to recovery.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Possible Starting Line-ups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1):

Sanchez; James, Badiashile, Acheampong, Cucurella; Caicedo Enzo; Estevao, Buonanotte, Neto; Pedro

Liverpool (4-2-3-1):

Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak

By Habeeb Kuranga



