Galatasaray Troll Liverpool After Osimhen-Inspired Champions League Win

Galatasaray trolled Premier League giants Liverpool after the Turkish giants secured a 1-0 win in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League matchday 2 encounter.

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen was the hero for Galatasaray after netting the only goal of the match from the penalty spot on 16 minutes.

Osimhen’s goal means he is now the first Nigerian to score 10 goals in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Napoli striker was also named Player of the Year for his brilliant performance.

After the thrilling fixture Galatasaray took to their X handle to poke fun at Liverpool.

“You’ll never walk alone, but sometimes you walk out without points ‍♂️.”

It is now back-to-back defeats for Liverpool who went into the clash with Galatasaray having falling 2-1 to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Also Read: Osimhen Not Physically Ready For Liverpool Clash — Galatasaray Coach Buruk

Also, the Reds suffered double blow as first choice goalkeeper Allison and summer signing Hugo Ekitike went off injured.

Up next for Arne Slot and his side is a trio to Stanford Bridge to face Chelsea in a Premier League tie.

The Blues would hope to get back to winning ways in the league after losing their last two matches – 2-1 against Manchester United and 3-1 defeat to Brighton.



