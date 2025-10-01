Osimhen: Galatasaray Achieved Huge Victory Over Liverpool

Victor Osimhen has reflected on Galatasaray’s hard-earned victory over Premier League champions Liverpool, Completesports.com.

Okan Buruk’s defeated the Reds 1-0 at the RAMS Park on Tuesday night.

The Nigeria international netted the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 16th minute.

Osimhen was replaced in the 71st minute by Mauro Icardi.

The 26-year-old, who is now Nigeria’s top scorer in the UEFA Champions League was named Man of the Match.

Osimhen Elated With Win

Osimhen commended his teammates for their spirited display in the game.

“Frankly, I want to congratulate the team first. It was a very tough opponent for us, and many people, except for the fans here, didn’t really believe we would win,” he was quoted by the club’s official website.

” We managed to pull together as a team. I trained with the team only a little. I was away from training and the team for three weeks, but for me, Galatasaray is the biggest team in the world. I think we’ve got a huge win for Galatasaray right now.”

Love For Galatasaray Fans

“That’s exactly why I came here. It makes me so proud to hear my name being constantly mentioned at Galatasaray and to have the fans supporting me like this,” Osimhen added.

“Thanks to them, I always play better. I love Galatasaray and the fans very much.”

By Adeboye Amosu



