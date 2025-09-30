Ghana Beat Golden Eaglets 2-0, Qualify For 2026 U-17 AFCON

Ghana’s Black Starlet have advance to the final of the WAFU Zone B U-17 championship after defeating Golden Eaglets of Nigeria 2-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The victory also means Ghana have secured qualification for the 2026 U-17 AFCON in Morocco.

Michael Awuli opened the scoring in the 21st minute

Ten minutes after the opening goal Robinho Yao Gavi got on the score sheet to make it 2-0.

To reach the last four of the regional competition, the Golden Eaglets topped their group that has Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.

The coach Manu Garba-led side thrashed Benin Republic 4-1 and drew goalless with Burkina Faso.

In the other semi-finals also played on Tuesday, hosts Côte d’Ivoire edged out Burkina Faso 2-1 to seal the qualification ticket to next year’s U-17 AFCON.

By James Agberebi




