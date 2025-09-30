Ghana Beat Golden Eaglets 2-0, Qualify For 2026 U-17 AFCON

Ghana’s Black Starlet have advance to the final of the WAFU Zone B U-17 championship after defeating Golden Eaglets of Nigeria 2-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday.
The victory also means Ghana have secured qualification for the 2026 U-17 AFCON in Morocco.
Michael Awuli opened the scoring in the 21st minute
Ten minutes after the opening goal Robinho Yao Gavi got on the score sheet to make it 2-0.
To reach the last four of the regional competition, the Golden Eaglets topped their group that has Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.
The coach Manu Garba-led side thrashed Benin Republic 4-1 and drew goalless with Burkina Faso.
In the other semi-finals also played on Tuesday, hosts Côte d’Ivoire edged out Burkina Faso 2-1 to seal the qualification ticket to next year’s U-17 AFCON.
By James Agberebi