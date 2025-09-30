UCL: Osimhen Wins Man Of The Match Award In Galatasaray ‘s Win Vs Liverpool

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was named Man of the Match in Galatasaray ‘s 1-0 home win against Liverpool in the second round of matches of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Osimhen was the hero for the Turkish giants after netting the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

The 2023 African Player of the Year blasted the ball past a Alisson when he stepped up in the 16th minute after Baris Alper Yilmaz went down on being swiped in the face by Dominik Szoboszlai.

His goal against the Premier League champions means he is the first Nigerian player to score 10 goals in the Champions League.

It was Galatasaray’s first win in this season’s UEFA Champions League after losing their opening fixture.

Osimhen’s feat would be a welcome news to the Super Eagles coaching crew ahesd of October’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

The former Napoli star missed the encounter with South Africa in Bloemfontein in September, no thanks to the injury he got in the game with Rwanda.

So far, he has scored three goals in the World Cup qualifiers which have come against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

By James Agberebi




