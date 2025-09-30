UCL: Osimhen Inspires Galatasaray’s Win Over Liverpool

Victor Osimhen scored the winning goal as Galatasaray defeated Liverpool 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League clash at the RAMS Park on Tuesday night.

Okan Buruk’s side were awarded a penalty on 16 minutes after Dominik Szoboszalai fouled Kerem Yilmaz inside the box.

Osimhen fired home from the spot to hand the Turkish Super Lig champions maximum points in the game.

It was the striker’s first-ever Champions League goal for Galatasaray.

Osimhen is now the first Nigerian to score 10 goals in Europe’s elite football competition.

Liverpool missed multiple big chances in the game, and were denied a late penalty by VAR.

Goalkeeper Alisson and Hugo Ekitike also went off injured.

At the Stamford Bridge, Chelsea recorded their first win in the competition, edging past Benfica 1-0.

Richard Rios’ 18th minute own goal separated both teams on the night.

By Adeboye Amosu



