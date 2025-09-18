Osimhen Still Struggling With Injury — Galatasaray Boss Buruk

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has revealed Victor Osimhen is yet to attain full fitness, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen sustained an injury while on international duty with Nigeria two weeks ago.

The 27-year-old was forced to miss Galatasaray’s 2-0 victory over Eyupspor last weekend.

The striker is also not available for the Yellow and Reds UEFA Champions League clash with Bundesliga club, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Buruk Provides Update On Osimhen

Buruk stated that the forward is still battling with injury, and is not fit for action yet.

“As you know, Osimhen was injured. We couldn’t play him in the league match, but we had hopes of at least making it to this match,” Buruk was quoted by the club’s official website.

“The key here was whether he could play with his net. He tried in training over the last two days, but the feedback we received from him was that he wasn’t fit to play at the moment.”

More From Buruk

“We discussed this with our medical team. Our players’ health is paramount to us. Every player, given the opportunity, will play regardless of the circumstances,” Buruk added.

” Osimhen has that kind of character; but playing with him through pain and unable to give his full potential will certainly benefit neither him nor us.

“We didn’t include him in the squad based on his feedback, but of course, we have very important players. We have very important players in the attacking line. We will strive to do our best together tomorrow.”

By Adeboye Amosu



