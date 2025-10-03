2026 WCQ: Sevilla Celebrate Akor’s Maiden Super Eagles Invitation

Spanish club Sevilla have congratulated Jerome Adams Akor following his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles, Completeports.com.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle named Akor in his 23-man squad for the Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Crocodiles of Lesotho, and Squirrels of Benin Republic on Friday.

The former junior international is one of the nine strikers listed by Chelle.

The 24-year-old opened his goal account of the season for Sevilla against Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

Sevilla reacted to the forward’s invitation with a short message on the social media.

” Congrats to Akor Adams who has been called up by Nigeria for the first time!,” reads the message.



