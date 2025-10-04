Chukwueze Gets Very Good Rating After Bagging Assist In Fulham’s Defeat To Bournemouth

Samuel Chukwueze got very good rating for his impressive display despite Fulham’s Defeat to Bournemouth in Friday night’s Premier League clash at the Vitality.

Chukwueze, who came on in the 67th minute for his second league appearance, provided the assist for Ryan Sessegnon to put Fulham 1-0 up on 70 minutes.

However, a brace from Antoine Semenyo and a strike from Justin Kluivert saw Bournemouth come from behind to win 3-1.

Despite the defeat Chukwueze was among Fulham players who got impressive ratings.

As compiled Sky Sports, the AC Milan on loan forward was rated seven for his display.

His Nigerian teammates Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey each got six.

It is now back-to-back away defeats for Fulham who also lost 3-1 to Aston Villa after taking the lead on Sunday.

The defeat to Bournemouth leaves Fulham in 11th place on eight points while Bournemouth temporarily go second on 14 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi



