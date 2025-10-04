Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Chukwueze Gets Very Good Rating After Bagging Assist In Fulham’s Defeat To Bournemouth

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Samuel Chukwueze got very good rating for his impressive display despite Fulham’s Defeat to Bournemouth in Friday night’s Premier League clash at the Vitality.

    Chukwueze, who came on in the 67th minute for his second league appearance, provided the assist for Ryan Sessegnon to put Fulham 1-0 up on 70 minutes.

    However, a brace from Antoine Semenyo and a strike from Justin Kluivert saw Bournemouth come from behind to win 3-1.

    Despite the defeat Chukwueze was among Fulham players who got impressive ratings.

    As compiled Sky Sports, the AC Milan on loan forward was rated seven for his display.

    His Nigerian teammates Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey each got six.

    It is now back-to-back away defeats for Fulham who also lost 3-1 to Aston Villa after taking the lead on Sunday.

    The defeat to Bournemouth leaves Fulham in 11th place on eight points while Bournemouth temporarily go second on 14 points in the league table.

    By James Agberebi


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

