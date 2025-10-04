2026 WCQ: Rohr Unveils Benin Squad For Super Eagles Clash

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has named a 25-man squad for his side’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Rohr named Remo Stars goalkeeper, Serge Obassa in the squad alongside first choice shot stopper, Saturnin Allagbe.

Olivier Verdon, Mohamed Tjani ,and Cedric Hountounji are among the regulars called up by Rohr.

Other regulars who made the selection are; captain Steve Mounie, Junior Olaitan, Jodel Dossou, and Tosin Ayegun.

Rohr’s charges will be away to the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday, 10 October.

The Squirrels will face Nigeria four days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Rohr’s Full List

Goalkeepers

Marcel Dandjinou

Kassifa Saturnin Allagbé

Serge Obassa

Defenders

David Kiki

Cédric Hountondji

Rodrigue Fassinou

Tamimou Ouorou

Yohan Roche

Mohamed Tijani

Olivier Verdon

Midfielders

Rodrigue Kossi

Mattéo Ahlinvi

Mariano Ahouangbo

Samadou Attidjikou

Sessi D’Almeida

Dodo Dokou

Imourane Hassan

Attackers

Romaric Amoussou

Jodel Dossou

Steve Mounié

Junior Olaitan

Tessilimi Olatoundji

Andreas Hountondji

Tosin Aiyegun

Razack Rachidou



