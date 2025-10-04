Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ: Rohr Unveils Benin Squad For Super Eagles Clash

    Adeboye Amosu

    Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has named a 25-man squad for his side’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

    Rohr named Remo Stars goalkeeper, Serge Obassa in the squad alongside first choice shot stopper, Saturnin Allagbe.

    Olivier Verdon, Mohamed Tjani ,and Cedric Hountounji are among the regulars called up by Rohr.

    Other regulars who made the selection are; captain Steve Mounie, Junior Olaitan, Jodel Dossou, and Tosin Ayegun.

    Rohr’s charges will be away to the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday, 10 October.

    The Squirrels will face Nigeria four days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

    Rohr’s Full List

    Goalkeepers

    Marcel Dandjinou

    Kassifa Saturnin Allagbé

    Serge Obassa

    Defenders

    David Kiki

    Cédric Hountondji

    Rodrigue Fassinou

    Tamimou Ouorou

    Yohan Roche

    Mohamed Tijani

    Olivier Verdon

    Midfielders

    Rodrigue Kossi

    Mattéo Ahlinvi

    Mariano Ahouangbo

    Samadou Attidjikou

    Sessi D’Almeida

    Dodo Dokou

    Imourane Hassan

    Attackers

    Romaric Amoussou

    Jodel Dossou

    Steve Mounié

    Junior Olaitan

    Tessilimi Olatoundji

    Andreas Hountondji

    Tosin Aiyegun

    Razack Rachidou


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

