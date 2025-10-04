2026 WCQ: Rohr Unveils Benin Squad For Super Eagles Clash

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has named a 25-man squad for his side’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.
Rohr named Remo Stars goalkeeper, Serge Obassa in the squad alongside first choice shot stopper, Saturnin Allagbe.
Olivier Verdon, Mohamed Tjani ,and Cedric Hountounji are among the regulars called up by Rohr.
Other regulars who made the selection are; captain Steve Mounie, Junior Olaitan, Jodel Dossou, and Tosin Ayegun.
Read Also:2026 WCQ: Chelle Unveils Squad For Lesotho, Benin Republic Games
Rohr’s charges will be away to the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday, 10 October.
The Squirrels will face Nigeria four days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.
Rohr’s Full List
Goalkeepers
Marcel Dandjinou
Kassifa Saturnin Allagbé
Serge Obassa
Defenders
David Kiki
Cédric Hountondji
Rodrigue Fassinou
Tamimou Ouorou
Yohan Roche
Mohamed Tijani
Olivier Verdon
Midfielders
Rodrigue Kossi
Mattéo Ahlinvi
Mariano Ahouangbo
Samadou Attidjikou
Sessi D’Almeida
Dodo Dokou
Imourane Hassan
Attackers
Romaric Amoussou
Jodel Dossou
Steve Mounié
Junior Olaitan
Tessilimi Olatoundji
Andreas Hountondji
Tosin Aiyegun
Razack Rachidou