2026 WCQ: Chelle Unveils Squad For Lesotho, Benin Republic Games

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named 23 players for his side’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Crocodiless of Lesotho, and Squirrels of Benin Republic, reports Completesports.com.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, Stanley Nwabali, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen and Simon Moses all made the list.

Defender Semi Ajayi, who missed the last two matches in the September window due to injury, returns to the group, as do France-based Terem Moffi and former junior international Olakunle Olusegun, who plays his club football in Russia.

Former junior international, Jerome Akor Adams has been handed his maiden invitation by Chelle.

The players are scheduled to converge in Polokwane on Monday, 6 October to begin preparation for the game with Lesotho.

The Super Eagles will do battle with Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa on Friday, 10 October in a Matchday 9 encounter,

They will then fly from South Africa to Uyo to battle leaders Benin Republic in a fiery final Matchday game on Tuesday, 14th October.

Chelle’s 23-Man squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia)

By Adeboye Amosu




