2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Given Renewed Hope After FIFA Ruling – Yusuf

Former Nigeria stopgap coach, Salisu Yusuf, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the recent sanction handed down to South Africa by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho, has given the Super Eagles a “fresh breath of hope” for possible qualification for the finals in Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

Yusuf, 63, who currently manages Coton FC in the Benin Republic elite league, warned that although the race for the sole Group C ticket is now wide open, the Super Eagles must “work hard and stay focused” to win their two remaining fixtures.

Super Eagles Can Gain From FIFA’s Sanction on Bafana – Yusuf

“FIFA’s decision didn’t surprise me. It’s not something new in football. If you breach the rules, you get punished. And that’s what FIFA has rightly done in this case,” said Yusuf, who also saved Nasarawa United from relegation in the 2024/2025 NPFL season.

“That sanction has opened up Group C, and I think it has offered the Nigeria a breath of fresh hope for qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals.”

Group C Qualification Race Now Wide Open

The Super Eagles are chasing their seventh World Cup ticket, but a string of poor results in the Group C qualifiers had nearly dashed their hopes before the FIFA sanction struck former leaders, South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

Following the deduction of three points and three goals, South Africa have slipped to second with 14 points. Benin Republic now top the group with the same points but a superior goal difference. The Super Eagles sit third on 11 points.

Super Eagles Must Target 17 Points – Yusuf

“There are only two matches left in the qualifiers. If the Eagles win both games, including the last one against Benin Republic in Uyo, they will end up with 17 points.

“Benin Republic, already on 14 points, could also finish on 17 if they win one of their last two games.

“South Africa may beat Zimbabwe, but Rwanda could trouble them. If that happens, then all three—South Africa, Nigeria, and Benin Republic—could finish on 17 points each.

‘Super Eagles Must Remain Focused, Nothing Is Impossible in Football’ – Yusuf

“Nothing is impossible in football. Remember what happened in 1993 when the Super Eagles qualified for their first World Cup appearance at USA ’94 after a shock win away to Algeria.

“What is important now is for the Super Eagles to remain focused, work extra hard, and ensure they win the two remaining games,” Yusuf concluded.

