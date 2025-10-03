‘Proud Of Being Nigerian’ — Akanji Speaks On Tattoo Tribute To Super Eagles

Inter Milan defender Manuel Akanji has opened up on his Nigerian heritage, reports Completesports.com.

Akanji was in Wiesendangen Switzerland to a Swiss mother, and a Nigerian father.

The 30-year-old however opted to represent Switzerland, passing through the ranks before making it to the senior side.

Akanji’s Love For Nigeria

The former Borussia Dortmund player still has strong bond with his Nigerian root.

“This is the eagle, from the Nigerian national team, with the football under it. It’s something I carry with me,” he said, pointing to the tattoo on his left arm,” Akanji told Inter TV.

“Obviously, I play for the Swiss national team, but I’m still really proud of being Nigerian. I could only make one decision, but they are still with me all the way.”

Visit To Nigeria

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been back to Nigeria,” Akanji added.

“It’s hard for me to go back because I don’t have a break in the winter, and summer is the rainy season, so you never really know what you’re going to get, but when I was young, I went there three or four times.”

By Adeboye Amosu



