U-20 WC: Udeze Identifies Flying Eagles Weak Point Despite Win Against Saudi Arabia

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has identified long balls as a problem for the Flying Eagles despite their 3-2 win against Saudi Arabia.

The Flying Eagles got their campaign back on track with a hard-fought victory against Saudi in their second Group F match on Friday morning.

A stoppage time penalty converted by Daniel Bamayi secured the three points for Aliyu Zubairu side.

But the two goals the Flying Eagles conceded came from long balls lobbed into their backline.

Reacting to the win, Udeze lamented the Flying Eagles’ inability to deal with the long balls.

“Congratulations to the Flying Eagles the most important thing is the three points but they need to do some corrections because long ball is a problem for them,” Udeze said on Brila FM.

“Against Saudi Arabia long balls were a big problem for the team so the coach needs to look into that and correct it.”

Up next for the Flying Eagles is a tough encounter with Colombia on Monday, who top after securing four points from two matches.

Ahead of the fixture Udeze labeled the Colombia a better opponent compared to Saudi Arabia.

“Colombia will be tough because they are a better team than Saudi Arabia.”

By James Agberebi



