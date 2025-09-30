2026 WCQ: ‘Super Eagles To Chase Mathematical Chance After South Africa’s FIFA Sanction’ – Iroha

Former Super Eagles wing-back, Ben Iroha, believes Nigeria’s senior national team now have a ‘mathematical chance’ of securing a 2026 FIFA World Cup spot following FIFA’s sanction on South Africa, which saw the Bafana Bafana docked three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in a qualifier against Lesotho, Completesports.com reports.

Iroha, who won the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup as assistant coach to the late Yemi Tella, told Completesports.com from his base in Texas, USA, that the ruling has revived Nigeria’s slim hopes of qualifying for the 2026 finals to be staged in Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

Group C Race Blown Open, Super Eagles With Fighting Chance

FIFA’s decision means Benin Republic now lead Group C with 14 points, followed by South Africa, also on 14, but with an inferior goal difference of +3 compared to the Squirrels’ +4.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: Difficult For Super Eagles To Qualify Despite Bafana Points Deduction –Ugbade

With two matches remaining, Iroha believes the Super Eagles still have a fighting chance — but only if they win their remaining games and hope South Africa slip up.

‘Justice Well Served, Offers Super Eagles Mathematical Chance’ – Iroha

“It’s justice served in the right direction,” said Iroha, who starred for MVV Maastricht in the Netherlands during his playing career.

“It shows FIFA as an impartial judge and protects the integrity of its rules and competitions.

“This pronouncement was long expected, and the suspense has finally been erased. It now offers the Super Eagles a ‘mathematical chance’ of making it to the 2026 World Cup finals.”

Super Eagles’ Qualification Route

To stand any chance, Iroha explained, the Super Eagles must beat Lesotho away on 10 October at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, and Benin Republic on 14 October at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: South Africa’s Points Deduction Coming Very Late –Rohr

“This will take their total to 17 points,” he noted, “and then they must hope South Africa lose one of their two games — against Zimbabwe in Durban or Rwanda in Mbombela.

“It won’t be easy since both fixtures are at home for them, but should they stumble, Nigeria could sneak in, either on goal difference or through the head-to-head rule against Benin Republic.”

Odds Against Benin Republic

Iroha added that the Squirrels of Benin face a tough task with back-to-back away fixtures — against Rwanda in Kigali on 10 October and against Nigeria in Uyo four days later.

“That schedule is a setback for Benin and an advantage for Nigeria. It improves the Eagles’ chances of at least finishing second and possibly taking one of the ‘best four losers’ spots,” he concluded.

By Sab Osuji



