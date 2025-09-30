UCL: Lookman Features In Atalanta’s Home Win Over Club Brugge

Ademola Lookman made his first start of the season as Atalanta rallied to beat Club Brugge 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday night.

Lookman, who partnered Nikola Krstovic in attack failed to make much impact in the game.

The 27-year-old was replaced by Kamaldeen Sulemana one minute after the hour mark.

His compatriot, Raphael Onyedika missed the game due to injury.

Christos Tzolis gave Club Brugge the lead seven minutes before the break.

The hosts fought back with Lazar Samardzic equalising from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

Mario Pasalic netted the winning goal three minutes from time.

By Adeboye Amosu



