He's Quick, Tall, And Good Finisher --Lineker Hails Osimhen

Legendary English striker Gary Lineker has heaped praise on Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s qualities.



Lineker, who had earlier in the summer criticized the Nigerian international for always missing big games, has made a U-turn and lauded him for his impressive performance against Liverpool in the Champions League.



In a chat with The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker described Osimhen as quick, tall, and a good finisher of the ball.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Rohr Unveils Benin Squad For Super Eagles Clash



“I need to apologise to Victor Osimhen. I remember that I intimated that he goes missing sometimes, and I believe that is completely not the case.



“So, Victor, if you’re listening, I’m sorry about that. You shouldn’t spread rumours about these things, so my bad on that.



“He’s quick, tall, a good finisher and strong in the air. He took Konate apart. He’s a hell of a player,” the 64-year-old concluded.



