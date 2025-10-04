Super Falcons Forward Announces Retirement From Football

Super Falcons striker Ifeoma Onumonu has announced her retirement from professional football.

Onumonu quit the round leather game at the age of 31.

The forward won titles at both and international level.

Onumonu took to the social media to announce her retirement on Saturday.

“It is with a heart full of gratitude that I bid farewell to my playing career on the pitch,” Onumonu wrote on her Instagram page.

“I started playing football when I was eight years old, on a team called the Magic. We played in white, black, and green jerseys at the AYSO fields near my house. I remember how vast I thought the field was. I don’t remember if I played an actual position or if I even passed the ball.

“All I wanted to do was run as fast as I could and score. I didn’t much care about winning or losing; I just loved playing. I loved discovering what my body could do and what I could do with the ball.

“Now, 22 years later, I feel I have reached a natural conclusion to that discovery. It has been an incredible journey. I had the profound pleasure of lifting an NWSL championship trophy, representing Nigeria at the Olympics and a World Cup, and helping to lift the African Cup of Nations trophy with the Super Falcons for a historic 10th time.

“This is not a goodbye to football, but a new beginning. I am excited to explore opportunities off the pitch, using the skills and lessons learned from my time on it.

“Thank you to all the staff, teammates, coaches, doctors, fans, and my incredible friends and family for your unwavering support through the years.

“Although my time as a player has come to an end, my love and devotion for this game will never waver. Thank you for everything.”

By Adeboye Amosu



