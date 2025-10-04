We Want To Go All The Way In The Champions League This Season –Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has said Arsenal’s plan is to go all the way in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Last campaign saw the Gunners reach the semi-final where they fell to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

The season before last Mikel Arteta’s men were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Bayern Munich.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United, Odegaard reflected on Arsenal’s 100% start to the Champions League.

The Norwegian international explained why he and his teammates have been so impressive in the league phase over the past couple of seasons.

“Starting with two wins out of two is perfect – it’s just what we wanted at the start of this European campaign and against Olympiacos it was important to give a good performance and a win to start us off in the right way at home.

“We expected it to be tight; they are a really good side who play with a lot of intensity. They are direct and have a lot of quality, especially up front, so we knew it would be difficult for us and we would have to work hard to get the points. In the end we got the second goal which we deserved, and it’s another solid performance for us in Europe.

“I thought the first goal was a brilliant goal for us. Mikel found me first of all between the lines, and from there I was able to find Viktor in behind. He was so strong all game and for our first goal, to be able to get in front of his defenders and almost score in that action, was incredible. He was unlucky not to score but Gabi was there, alive and ready for the rebound, so it was a really nice goal.

“We have taken a lot of confidence from our performances in the Champions League last season, and we know we are ready for the challenge, but we want to do even better. We want more, we want to go all the way, but to do that we have to look at only the next game, and go into every game in this league phase looking for the

win.”

Odegaard added:”We are building our experience in the competition, and we are determined to show that we have improved. What we need to do is make sure we are really on it, every time we play, in any competition, because every game is so important for us.”



