Arsenal Will Not Win The League Title With Odegaard As Captain –Gunners Legend

Tony Adams has demanded that Mikel Arteta axe Martin Odegaard as Arsenal captain if he wants to win the Premier League.

The Norwegian playmaker was appointed Gunners skipper ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

He became the first man to hold the armband full-time since former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the role. And Odegaard’s appointment has coincided with a period of success for the club having gone close to winning the Premier League in each of the past three seasons.

Despite that, former captain Adams believes it is now time for Arteta to hand the armband to someone else – and believes Rice is the perfect candidate.

Speaking on the Indo Sport podcast (via Mirror)he said: “He’s got a really big call to make this year and for me he hasn’t done it.

“The call is to make Declan Rice the captain. I think Declan is my kind of captain, and it might free Odegaard up to play with a bit more freedom.

“Every now and again as a manager, you have to put someone who reflects you, who reflects the football club that you think can actually take you to the next level.”

And should Arteta make the move to appoint Rice, Adams believes that it could bring Arsenal towards finally winning the Premier League for the first time in 20 years. Adams added: “I’m just saying he’s got an opportunity this year to actually turn into a winner.

“To win league titles, you have to be a [Jurgen] Klopp, you have to be a [Sir Alex] Ferguson. You have to lead by example, you have to be a winner, you have to go about your business. And that reflects in your captain.

“And I’m seeing Declan Rice as a captain but I’m saying to Arteta: ‘Come on, step up now. It’s your time to be a winning manager and a fantastic manager, because you’re not going to win the league with Odegaard as captain.’

“You’ve got someone in there who’s going to play every game all season, that’s going to encourage people to come in and lay the foundations of a title-winning team. Declan Rice can do that, Odegaard can’t. Come on Arteta, make him captain.”



