Spurs Forward Tel Racially Abused After Missing Penalty In UEFA Super Cup Loss To PSG

Tottenham say they are “disgusted” by the racial abuse received by forward Mathys Tel following their defeat by Paris St-Germain in the Uefa Super Cup.

The north London club, who lost 4-3 on penalties after letting slip a two-goal lead, said people who had sent abusive messages to Tel on social media were “nothing but cowards”.

Tel, 20, came on as a substitute in the 79th minute and was one of two Spurs players who failed to convert from the spot in the penalty shootout.

“Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards – hiding behind anonymous usernames and profiles to spout their abhorrent views,” Tottenham said in a statement (via BBC Sport).

“We will work with the authorities and social media platforms to take the strongest possible action against any individual we are able to identify.

“We stand with you, Mathys.”

Posting on social media, Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke called the abuse “pathetic”, adding: “Will it ever stop? Anyone can miss a penalty. Big up bro for taking one.”

Spurs’ statement comes after England defender Jess Carter revealed she had been the target of racist abuse during Euro 2025 last month.



