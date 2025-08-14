Iheanacho Set To Join Turkish Super Lig Club

Turkish Super Lig club Samsunspor are set to sign Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho, Completesports.com.

Iheanacho has agreed personal terms with Samsunspor, according to Greek journalist, George Tsarouchas.

The Nigeria international will earn around €1.2m per year at the the club.

Samsunspor are still in discussion with Sevilla to finalise the deal.

Sevilla are holding out for a €3.5m for the striker.

That would surpass the €2.5m the Red Lightning paid Norwegian club, Rosenborg for Carlo Holse in the 2023/2024 season.

Iheanacho joined Sevilla on a free transfer last summer after leaving Leicester City.

The 28-year-old was however loaned to Middlesbrough in January after failing to secure a regular playing berth at the club.

Samsunspor will face Greek club Panathinaikos in the playoff round of the UEFA Europa League.

By Adeboye Amosu



