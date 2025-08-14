D’Tigress Move To 8th Position In FIBA World Ranking

Nigeria’s D’Tigress climbed to eighth position in the latest FIBA Women’s world ranking, Completesports.com reports.

The West Africans were previously ranked in 11th position.

Rena Wakama’s side won a fifth consecutive AfroBasket Women’s title in Cote d’Ivoire last month.

They beat Mali 78-64 in a keenly contested final.

Nigeria in the process also booked a spot in the final of the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin, Germany.

D’Tigress are also the highest ranked African team, with Mali sitting in 18th position.

The United States of America maintained top position on the ranking with Australia in second position.

France, China, and Belgium are among the top five countries in the world.

By Adeboye Amosu




