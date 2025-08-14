Man United Battle Ready Against Arsenal In The 2025/26 Premier League Opener

Manchester United are set for the 2025/26 Premier League season with a crunch clash against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, 17 August 2025.

The two Premier League giants will yet again reignite their rivalry in what is going to be their 224th meeting across all competitions.

What To Know Ahead Of The Clash

Man United

Following an abysmal end to the 2024/25 campaign where they lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur as well as placing 15th in the league table, Manchester United have strengthened their squad ahead of the new season.

The Red Devils have spent more than £200 million this summer transfer window having seen Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Diego Leon all arrive at Old Trafford.

United are reportedly still exploring the market for a midfielder and a goalkeeper having been linked with a £100 million move for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Carlos Baleba.

Ruben Amorim’s side will be aiming to have a better campaign off the back of one of their worst ever seasons in the English top-flight.

Arsenal

Despite asking all questions in the last three seasons, the Premier League title has eluded Arsenal in each of the campaigns.

Finishing last term as the league’s runners-up once again was nothing but anguish for Mikel Arteta’s side, and they are optimistic of finally getting their hands on the title which they last won in the 2003/04 season.

The Gunners have further reinforced their squad with the additions of Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Viktor Gyokeres for a combined fee of over £200 million.

The north-London outfit are still looking to strengthen with Eberechi Eze tipped to join the side before the end of the window on September 1.

Form and Recent Performances

Arsenal have had a not-so-impressive pre-season outing as they won three and lost two of the five matches played. Although, their last warm-up game against Athletic Bilbao which ended 3-0 in their favour showed true feelings on what to expect as the new season beckons.

Man United, on the other hand, also were not without blemish in their pre-season friendlies as they equally won three, lost one and drew three matches.

Head-To-Head Statistics

Man United and Arsenal have met on 223 occasions across all competitions with the Red Devils having the advantage with 95 wins compared to the Gunners’ 80 victories while 48 matches have ended in draws.

Arteta’s side are currently on a five-match unbeaten run in the league against the 20-time top-flight champions, winning four and drawing one.

The last time United defeated Arsenal in the league was a 3-1 win in the 2022-23 season. Debutant Antony and Marcus Rashford’s brace gave Erik ten Hag his fourth win in his first six league matches as a United boss.

Key Players Analysis

Man United

Bruno Fernandes was United’s best player last season. Despite the Red Devils finishing the campaign two places above the relegation zone, the Portuguese pulled some respectable numbers compared to his team-mates.

The United captain scored 19 goals and provided 19 assists in all competitions last term.

Arsenal

Following a campaign which was hampered by injury, Bukayo Saka was still Arsenal’s best performer in terms of numbers. The England international plundered 12 goals and delivered 14 assists in 37 games for the Gunners last season.

Although, Mikel Merino made a late surge having been deployed as an emergency striker where he scored some memorable goals following injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Declan Rice is also another player, who had a wonderful season with the Gunners having recorded 19 goal contributions (nine goals and 10 assists).

Team News

Man United

During the first week of preseason training, Andre Onana suffered a hamstring injury which prevented him from playing a single minute in all their friendlies.

The Cameroon international has recently returned to training, and currently stands a chance in goal against Arsenal.

Joshua Zirkzee remains a major doubt having also missed all United’s pre-season fixtures due to a muscular injury he suffered last season.

Lisandro Martinez is still out due to a cruciate knee ligament injury, and Noussair Mazraoui hasn’t played since being substituted off at halftime during United’s preseason match against Leeds in Sweden, so he also is a doubt for the encounter.

Sesko could make his United debut despite arriving at the club just a week ago.

Arsenal

Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz are both in contention for Arsenal having played in the Gunners’ final preseason match against Athletic Club last Saturday as they recently recovered from injuries.

Gyokeres, the big-name arrival, is not a cause for concern since he started and scored against the Spanish outfit without any issue

However, Leandro Trossard is a doubt as he hasn’t played since suffering a groin injury during the Gunners’ July preseason matchup with Tottenham.

Arteta’s side are fit and ready except for Trossard and Gabriel Jesus, who hasn’t played since January due to an ACL tear.

Possible Starting Line-Ups

Man United (3-4-2-1):

Bayindir; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount; Cunha

Arsenal (4-3-3):

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli



