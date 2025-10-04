2026 WCQ: FIFA Appoints Chadian Referee For Lesotho Vs Super Eagles

Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has selected Chadian official Alhadi Allaou Mahamat as centre referee for the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Lesotho and Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Mahamat will work with his compatriots Bogola Issa (assistant 1), Moussa Hafiz (assistant 2) and Abdelkerim Ousmane (fourth official).

FIFA has also announced the appointment of Kenyan official Alice Damaris Kimani as referee assessor, while William Makinati Shongwe from eSwatini will be in the role of commissioner.

The matchday nine encounter is slated for the

New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, South Africa on Friday, 10 October 2025.

It will kick off at 6pm South Africa time (5pm Nigeria time).

Lesotho were held to a 1-1 draw by Nigeria on matchday one.

The Super Eagles will go for an outright win to enhance their chances of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, to be jointly-hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico next summer.

By Adeboye Amosu




