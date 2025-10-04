VAR Wrong To Have Disallowed Iheanacho's Goal Vs Braga --Sutton

Chelsea legend Chris Sutton has faulted the decision of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to disallow Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal against Braga in the Europa League.



The Nigerian thought he had equalized for the home side when he fired a left-footed strike into the far corner after bursting through a weak defensive challenge.



However, after a lengthy review, referee Tobias Stieler’s call to disallow the goal because of a handball, despite replays appearing to show the ball hitting Iheanacho in the face, stood.

Speaking with the Daily Record, Sutton stated that Iheanacho’s goal should have been allowed to stand.



“The disallowed goal was shocking. It might be the worst VAR decision I’ve ever seen, and Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal should have stood.



“Would it have changed the game? Quite possibly. Celtic were on top at that stage, and going level would have built on the momentum, and they could have gone on to win the game.



“Either way, there’s just a chronic lack of creativity. Sebastian Tounekti has shown promise and is prepared to take on his man.”



