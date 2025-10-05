Ajayi Must Play More Games To Improve Fitness — Jakirovic

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic hopes Semi Ajayi will get the chance to improve his fitness while on international duty, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi returned to action for the Tigers in the 1-0 victory over Sheffield United at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

It was the centre-back’s second appearance of the season for Hull City.

The 31-year-old was named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic on Friday by head coach Eric Chelle.



Jakirovic is hopeful the defender will get minutes, and also return unscathed.

“I hope they all will play something – Semi (Ajayi) and Liam (Millar), and they will return healthy, he was quoted by Hull Live.

“I’m OK because you cannot stop them. I know that next year is the World Cup, so when it’s the World Cup, everyone is buzzing.

“I hope he (Ajayi) will play something there because he needs it, and Liam as well. Liam is now OK, almost 85 minutes (played in the last two games). He played two games, so it’s good.”

By Adeboye Amosu



