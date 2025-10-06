NPFL: Kwara United Sack Head Coach Tunde Sanni

Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, side, Kwara United have sacked their head coach Tunde Sanni, Completesports.com reports.

The Harmony Boys took the decision following the team’s 1-0 home defeat to Abia Warriors on Sunday.

It was Kwara United’s second defeat in the NPFL this season.

Sanni has been under pressure following Kwara United’s early exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ilorin club lost 5-3 on aggregate to Asante Kotoko of Ghana in the first preliminary round.



Sanni’s assistant, Ashifat Suleiman has been directed to take charge of the team pending the appointment of a substantive head coach.

Meanwhile, former Shooting Stars head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote has been tipped to replace him.

Ogunbote left Shooting Stars before the start of the new season.

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu is also rumoured to be on the radar of the 2025 President Federation Cup champions.

Kwara United will take on Kano Pillars in a rescheduled matchday six fixture at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



