NPFL: Enyimba, Rivers United Share Spoils; Abia Warriors Beat Kwara United In Ilorin

Enyimba and Rivers United battled to a 0-0 draw in their Nigeria Premier Football League matchday seven encounter in Aba on Sunday,reports Completesports.com.

Both teams created numerous chances in the game but were unable to hit target.

Enyimba maintained second position on table reducing Nasarawa United’s lead to three points.

Rivers United dropped to fourth position with 12 points from six matches.

Abia Warriors moved to third position on the log after beating Kwara United 1-0 in Ilorin.

Emeka Obioma netted the winning goal from the spot three minutes after the break.

Obioma has now beenscored two goals in his last two outings for Imama Amapakabo’s side.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasinga, Ibadan, Shooting Stars defeated Plateau United 1-0.

Ismail Ayodele fired home the winning goal deep into stoppage time.

Warri Wolves recorded the second away win of the day, edging past Barau FC 1-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Justus Ohanu’s 29th minute strike separated both teams on the night.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa United and Ikorodu City battled to a 1-1 draw.

Emo James gave Bayelsa United the lead in the 26th minute, while Tosin Oyedokun levelled for the visitors seven minutes from time.

FULL RESULTS

3SC 1-0 Plateau Utd

Enyimba 0-0 Rivers Utd

Tornadoes 1-1 Kun Khalifat

Barau 0-1 Wolves

Bayelsa Utd 1-1 Ikorodu City

Kwara Utd 0-1 Abia Warriors

By Adeboye Amosu




