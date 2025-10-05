Durosinmi On Target In Viktoria Plzen, Hradec Kralove’s Six-Goal Thriller

Rafiu Durosinmi was on target again as Viktoria Plzen and Hradec Kralove battled to a 3-3 draw in their Czech First League clash on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Durosinmi missed a penalty for the hosts close to the hour mark, hitting the crossbar.

The Nigerian however atoned for that miss by scoring Viktoria Plzen’s third goal two minutes from time.

The 22-year-old has now scored four goals in 10 league appearances for Marek Bakoš’ side this season.

Viktoria Plzen moved to sixth position on the table despite the stalemate.

They have amassed 16 points from 11 matches.

Hradec Kralove occupy 10th position with 13 points from same number of matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



