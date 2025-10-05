Guardiola Sets New EPL Record In Man City’s Win Vs Brentford

Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Brentford means Pep Guardiola has taken just 349 matches to register 250 Premier League wins.

Erling Haaland’s early goal was enough for City in west London on Sunday to extend our positive recent form.

According to Yahoo Sports, it means that Guardiola has achieved yet another Premier League record in an exceptional career.

He hit the landmark 55 matches quicker than the next fastest manager to the tally, with Alex Ferguson needing 404 games to get to 250 in the Premier League.

Arsene Wenger is next, requiring 423 matches to reach the total.

Guardiola’s win percentage of 71.6% is better than anyone else in the division’s history, outshining next best Alex Ferguson and Antonio Conte with 65.2% and 62.9% each.

Now in his 10th campaign at the Etihad Stadium, Pep has led us to six Premier League titles and a run of unprecedented domestic dominance during his time in Manchester.



