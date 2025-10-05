Close Menu
    World Football

    Guardiola Sets New EPL Record In Man City’s Win Vs Brentford

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Guardiola

    Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Brentford means Pep Guardiola has taken just 349 matches to register 250 Premier League wins.

    Erling Haaland’s early goal was enough for City in west London on Sunday to extend our positive recent form.

    According to Yahoo Sports, it means that Guardiola has achieved yet another Premier League record in an exceptional career.

    He hit the landmark 55 matches quicker than the next fastest manager to the tally, with Alex Ferguson needing 404 games to get to 250 in the Premier League.

    Arsene Wenger is next, requiring 423 matches to reach the total.

    Also Read:La Liga: Adams Scores, Ejuke Bags Assist As Sevilla Thrash Barca

    Guardiola’s win percentage of 71.6% is better than anyone else in the division’s history, outshining next best Alex Ferguson and Antonio Conte with 65.2% and 62.9% each.

    Now in his 10th campaign at the Etihad Stadium, Pep has led us to six Premier League titles and a run of unprecedented domestic dominance during his time in Manchester.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.