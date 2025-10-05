La Liga: Adams Scores, Ejuke Bags Assist As Sevilla Thrash Barca

Nigerian forward Akor Adams was on target, while Chidera Ejuke bagged an assist as Sevilla thrashed Barcelona 4-1 in Sunday’s La Liga game.



Adams, who has been invited by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin, netted the fourth goal for Sevilla in the 98th minute after receiving a brilliant assist from Ejuke.



The Nigerian international was making his sixth appearance and has netted two goals for Sevilla this ongoing season.

On the other hand, Ejuke was making his fourth appearance for the host and has bagged one assist.



The first half saw Barca outplayed as Sevilla went 2-0 up, and only a moment of brilliance from Pedri and Marcus Rashford saw the Catalans pull one back.



The second half was better for Barcelona, but a missed penalty from Lewandowski made matters more complicated, and Sevilla found a third to bury matters. A fourth in extra time just made matters humiliating for the champions.



